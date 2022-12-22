Rex Orange County Shares Statement As Sexual Assault Charges Against Him Are Dismissed

Sexual assault charges against Alexander O’Connor, the musician who goes by Rex Orange County, have been dropped, shortly before O’Connor was set to stand trial. The singer-songwriter had been facing six charges of touching a woman without consent. He was first charged in October; a London court alleged that he’d assaulted a woman twice in the West End on June 1, then the next day assaulted her in a taxi and three more times at his home in Notting Hill. According to the BBC, the Crown Prosecution Service on Thursday said the evidence “no longer met” its test for a prosecution. The trial had originally been set for January 3.

In a statement on his social media accounts, O’Connor responded to the news, writing: “Today, all charges against me have been dropped. The Crown Prosecution Service reviewed the evidence and decided that there is no merit in this case going to trial. Not guilty verdicts were entered to all the charges.

I have always denied these allegations and am grateful that the independent evidence has cleared me of any wrongdoing. I have never assaulted anyone and I do not condone violence or abusive behavior of any kind.”

O’Connor also addressed “inaccuracies” about the case, continuing:

I was wrongly accused of touching someone one evening on their leg, neck, back, and bottom. That led to six charges of sexual assault. The only evidence against me was the individual’s account. However, CCTV footage obtained by the police contradicted their version of events. Their partner was also present throughout the evening in question and gave a statement to the police, which did not support the allegations against me. It’s been a difficult time for everyone involved and I’d like to thank the people who have helped me through it, as well as my family and loved ones for their continued support.

Likewise, a CPS spokesperson said in a statement: “CPS prosecutors have a duty to keep each case under review. Having carefully considered all the evidence, our legal test for a prosecution was no longer met and so we will not be continuing a prosecution. We will always seek to prosecute sexual offenses, where our legal test is met, no matter how challenging.”

O’Connor’s full statement is below.