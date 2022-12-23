Stream Pet Shimmers’ New Album Anon Playable Cloud

This past summer, the UK Best New Band Pet Shimmers returned with a pair of new tracks, “Sonder” and “Edgelord,” their first new material since putting out their first two albums, Face Down In Meta and Trash Earthers, during the beginning and end of 2020. Today, they’ve dropped their third full-length album out of nowhere. It’s called Anon Playable Cloud, and in addition to the two tracks that were released earlier this year, there’s eight more songs of slippery, chattering pop-rock songs. Check it out below.

Anon Playable Cloud is out now.

