Vinyl Albums Just Had Their Biggest Sales Week Of The Modern Era

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

News December 30, 2022 9:21 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Vinyl Albums Just Had Their Biggest Sales Week Of The Modern Era

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

News December 30, 2022 9:21 AM By Tom Breihan
0

The vinyl boom continues to show no signs of slowing down. According to Billboard, last week was the biggest week in vinyl sales since 1991. That’s the year that Luminate, the company formerly known as Soundscan, first began tallying music sales electronically. Luminate claims that Americans bought more than two million records in the week ending 12/22.

In the pre-Christmas week, vinyl sales grew by nearly 50% from the previous week. That week, the biggest-selling record was Taylor Swift’s Midnights, which moved 68,000 vinyl copies. For the year, vinyl sales in the US are just below 50 million, and they’re up 3.6% from last year.

Last year was the first year in the modern era that vinyl albums outsold CDs in America. This year, according to The Guardian, vinyl sales outsold CDs in the UK for the first time in 35 years. Physical media remains a small part of the whole music-business infrastructure, but it still clearly matters.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Courtney Love: “Lana And Kurt Are The Only Two True Musical Geniuses I’ve Ever Known”

3 days ago 0

Theophilus London Reported Missing

2 days ago 0

The 101 Most Anticipated Albums Of 2023

5 days ago 0

Morrissey Splits From Another Label As Miley Cyrus Wants To Be Removed From His New Album

6 days ago 0

Lawsuit Accuses Steven Tyler Of Sexual Assaulting A Minor Decades Ago

13 hours ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest