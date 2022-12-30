Vinyl Albums Just Had Their Biggest Sales Week Of The Modern Era

The vinyl boom continues to show no signs of slowing down. According to Billboard, last week was the biggest week in vinyl sales since 1991. That’s the year that Luminate, the company formerly known as Soundscan, first began tallying music sales electronically. Luminate claims that Americans bought more than two million records in the week ending 12/22.

In the pre-Christmas week, vinyl sales grew by nearly 50% from the previous week. That week, the biggest-selling record was Taylor Swift’s Midnights, which moved 68,000 vinyl copies. For the year, vinyl sales in the US are just below 50 million, and they’re up 3.6% from last year.

Last year was the first year in the modern era that vinyl albums outsold CDs in America. This year, according to The Guardian, vinyl sales outsold CDs in the UK for the first time in 35 years. Physical media remains a small part of the whole music-business infrastructure, but it still clearly matters.