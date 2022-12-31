Queen’s Brian May Receives Knighthood

The strange public life of Brian May, the Queen guitar hero who became a celebrated astrophysicist and occasional anti-wokeness pundit, has now taken a new turn. Brian May is now a knight. He’s Sir Brian Harold May. As I understand it, May is now obligated to serve the United Kingdom during any potential future invasions from hordes of orcs.

Brian May was one of a few music-business professionals named on the 2023 edition of the King’s New Year Honours List, a British annual tradition. Previously, in 2005, May was named Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE), so his knighthood is a kind of promotion. (Knighthood is the highest award in that British system.) In a statement on Queen’s Instagram, May says, “I’m happy and grateful to receive this honour. I will regard the knighthood not so much as a reward, but more as a charge – a commission – for me to continue to fight for justice – to be a voice for those who have no voice. I will endeavour to be worthy – to be that Knight in Shining Armour.”

The other music-business type who received a knighthood was Robin Millar, a record exec and producer who’s worked with Sade, Fine Young Cannibals, and Everything But The Girl and who co-founded the management firm, publishing company, and record label Blue Raincoat Music.