Mac DeMarco, contrary to what you might see on TikTok, is not retiring. In fact, he has a new album on the way. After sharing his annual holiday track last month, DeMarco is back with news of a new album called Five Easy Hot Dogs, and it’ll be available digitally and on CD very soon: January 20. (Vinyl will follow in May.)

Five Easy Hot Dogs is largely instrumental, and it was recorded while he was road-tripping around the country. “The plan was to start driving north, and not go home to Los Angeles until I was done with a record,” DeMarco said in a press release. “Kind of like being on tour, except there weren’t any shows, and I’d just be burning money.”

“Some places I stayed longer in than others, some of them I knew from the past, others not so much,” he continued. “I tried to keep things busy all the time. If I didn’t know what was up in a city, I’d just walk around ‘til someone recognized me and go from there. I met a lot of interesting people this way, and had a bunch of cool experiences.”

No advance singles from the album, but the track titles all bear the names of places that DeMarco visited along the way. Check them out below.

01 “Gualala”

02 “Gualala 2”

03 “Crescent City”

04 “Portland”

05 “Portland 2”

06 “Victoria”

07 “Vancouver”

08 “Vancouver 2”

09 “Vancouver 3”

10 “Edmonton”

11 “Edmonton 2”

12 “Chicago 1”

13 “Chicago 2”

14 “Rockaway”

Five Easy Hot Dogs is out 1/20 (digital/CD) and 5/12 (vinyl) on Mac’s Record Label. Pre-order it here.