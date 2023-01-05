Theophilus London Located “Safe And Well”

Last week, the family of Theophilus London filed a missing person report in Los Angeles, claiming that they hadn’t seen or heard from the rapper since last July. London had been inactive on social media for that entire time, and the whole situation was pretty scary. So it’s a relief to learn that London has since been found and that he’s “safe and well.”

Mikhail “DJ Kellz” Noel shared the good news on Instagram last night alongside a photo of Theophilus London: “We have found Theo. He is safe and well. At this time the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!!” In a caption, Noel wrote, “Truly appreciate everyone’s support in finding my cousin. It’s refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends!!! God bless each and everyone of you all.”