In 1997, two years after he suffered a brain aneurism onstage, R.E.M. drummer Bill Berry left the band and departed from the music business. He’s only just returned, in a low-stakes capacity. Berry is a member of the new Athens, Georgia supergroup the Bad Ends, and it’s his first time playing in a band since R.E.M. In a couple of weeks, the Bad Ends will release their debut album The Power And The Glory, and we’ve already posted the early singles “All Your Friends Are Dying,” “Thanksgiving 1915,” and “The Ballad Of Satan’s Bride.” Today, they’ve got another one.

“Mile Marker 29” is a warm, fuzzy, propulsive rocker that definitely works within the whole Athens indie rock tradition. Frontman Mike Mantione, formerly of Five Eight, tells Magnet that the song was inspired by a family camping trip, and it’s the rare rock song that uses the word “minivan” as something other than a symbol of bourgeoise stasis. Check it out below.

The Power And The Glory is out 1/20 on New West Records.