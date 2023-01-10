Shame – “Six-Pack”
Right before the end-of-year holiday pileup, Shame announced a new album, Food For Worms, and shared its lead single “Fingers Of Steel.” Their follow-up to 2021’s Drunk Pink Tank is out at the end of February, and today the UK band is back with a second single, the gnarled and energetic “Six-Pack.”
“Six-Pack’ is essentially the opposite of a Room 101; instead it’s a room where all your wildest desires can come true and will be showered upon you,” the group’s Charlie Steen said in a statement. “Be it commodities, self-obsession, foods and B-lister celebrities, it’ll all be there if you want it to. You’ve done time behind bars and now you’re making time in-front of them. It’s time to make up for anything you’ve lost or wasted, it’s time to get it all.”
The track comes with a music video directed by Gilbert Bannerman and animated by Cyrus Hayley, which depicts a faux video game starring Napoleon. Check it out below.
TOUR DATES:
02/28 Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
03/01 Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
03/03 Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
03/04 Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop
03/05 Leeds, UK @ Stylus
03/07 Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill
03/08 Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory
03/09 Bristol, UK @ SWX
03/11 Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall
03/12 Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed
03/14 Nantes, FR @ Stereolux
03/15 Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage
03/16 Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey
03/18 Lisbon, PT @ LAV
03/19 Madrid, ES @ Nazca
03/20 Barcelona, ES @ La 2 de Apolo
03/22 Nimes, FR @ Paloma
03/23 Milan, IT @ Magnolia
03/24 Zurich, CH @ Plaza
03/26 Munich, DE @ Technikum
03/27 Berlin, DE @ Astra
03/28 Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle
03/30 Oslo, NO @ Vulkan
03/31 Stockholm, SE @ Debaser
04/01 Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
04/04 Cologne, DE @ Floria
04/05 Brussels, BE @ AB
04/06 Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
04/28 London, UK @ Brixton Academy
05/06 Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
05/07 Nashville, TN @ Basement East
05/09 Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
05/10 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
05/12 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
05/13 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
05/14 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
05/16 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
05/18 Montréal, QC @ Foufounes Électriques
05/19 Ottawa, ON @ Club SAW
05/20 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
05/22 Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
05/24 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/26 St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
05/27 Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
05/28 Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge
05/30 Dallas,TX @ Granada Theater
06/02 Austin, TX @ The Scoot Inn
06/03 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
06/04 New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre
Food For Worms is out 2/24 via Dead Oceans.