Right before the end-of-year holiday pileup, Shame announced a new album, Food For Worms, and shared its lead single “Fingers Of Steel.” Their follow-up to 2021’s Drunk Pink Tank is out at the end of February, and today the UK band is back with a second single, the gnarled and energetic “Six-Pack.”

“Six-Pack’ is essentially the opposite of a Room 101; instead it’s a room where all your wildest desires can come true and will be showered upon you,” the group’s Charlie Steen said in a statement. “Be it commodities, self-obsession, foods and B-lister celebrities, it’ll all be there if you want it to. You’ve done time behind bars and now you’re making time in-front of them. It’s time to make up for anything you’ve lost or wasted, it’s time to get it all.”

The track comes with a music video directed by Gilbert Bannerman and animated by Cyrus Hayley, which depicts a faux video game starring Napoleon. Check it out below.

TOUR DATES:

02/28 Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

03/01 Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

03/03 Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

03/04 Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop

03/05 Leeds, UK @ Stylus

03/07 Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill

03/08 Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

03/09 Bristol, UK @ SWX

03/11 Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall

03/12 Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

03/14 Nantes, FR @ Stereolux

03/15 Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage

03/16 Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey

03/18 Lisbon, PT @ LAV

03/19 Madrid, ES @ Nazca

03/20 Barcelona, ES @ La 2 de Apolo

03/22 Nimes, FR @ Paloma

03/23 Milan, IT @ Magnolia

03/24 Zurich, CH @ Plaza

03/26 Munich, DE @ Technikum

03/27 Berlin, DE @ Astra

03/28 Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle

03/30 Oslo, NO @ Vulkan

03/31 Stockholm, SE @ Debaser

04/01 Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

04/04 Cologne, DE @ Floria

04/05 Brussels, BE @ AB

04/06 Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

04/28 London, UK @ Brixton Academy

05/06 Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/07 Nashville, TN @ Basement East

05/09 Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

05/10 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

05/12 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

05/13 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

05/14 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

05/16 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

05/18 Montréal, QC @ Foufounes Électriques

05/19 Ottawa, ON @ Club SAW

05/20 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

05/22 Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

05/24 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/26 St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

05/27 Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

05/28 Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

05/30 Dallas,TX @ Granada Theater

06/02 Austin, TX @ The Scoot Inn

06/03 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

06/04 New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre

Food For Worms is out 2/24 via Dead Oceans.