At the end of the month, Kyle Thomas is releasing a new King Tuff album, Smalltown Stardust, which the Los Angeles-based musician wrote and recorded with SASAMI. We’ve heard two songs from it already, the title track and “Portrait Of God,” and today we’re getting one more, “Tell Me.” “Almost every song in the world is about love, yet somehow there’s still not enough love songs,” Thomas said in a press release, continuing:

And if you took all the love songs in the world and added them to all the love songs that haven’t been written yet, well, there still wouldn’t be enough. There’s always room for more love and there’s always room for more love songs. Love is an endless well, you can do love songs about people, nature, passion, frustration, animals, joy, madness. Most of my songs are love songs, and I like it that way. But I’m still not satisfied! I want more! I want more love! And I want you to have more love! So here’s ‘Tell Me,’ a love song.

Listen below.

Smalltown Stardust is out 1/27 via Sub Pop.