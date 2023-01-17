Next month, the Texas band Narrow Head are releasing a new album, Moments Of Clarity. We’ve heard two songs from it, the title track and “Gearhead.” Today, they’re back with another one: “Caroline.”

“I’ve always thought Caroline was such a singable name,” the band’s Jacob Duarte said in a statement — sweet. “I’ve written dozens of songs using that name but never really brought them to life. I guess Caroline is a pseudo name I use for lyrics. Just rolls off the tongue. So when people listen to this and think to themselves ‘who’s Caroline?’ I don’t think I know who they are either.”

TOUR DATES:

02/04 Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live

02/05 Birmingham, AL @ The Firehouse

02/06 Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records

02/07 Lexington, KY @ The Burl ~

02/09 Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi@Fi ~

02/10 Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall ~

02/11 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall ~

02/13 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio ~

02/14 Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn ~

02/15 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater ~

02/17 Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad ~

02/18 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ~

02/19 San Diego, CA @ Music Box ~

02/21 Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre ~

02/22 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall ~

02/24 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre ~

02/25 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile ~

02/26 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre ~

05/13 Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World Fest

05/15 Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

05/16 Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

05/17 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

05/18 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

05/19 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

05/20 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

05/22 New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

05/23 Brooklyn, NY @ TV Eye

05/24 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

05/25 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

05/26 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

05/27 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

05/28 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Purgatory

05/30 Miami, FL @ Gramps

05/31 Orlando, FL @ The Abbey

06/01 Tampa, FL @ The Crowbar

06/02 Pensacola, FL @ The Handlebar

06/03 New Orleans, LA @ Santos

~ w/ White Reaper, Taipei Houston

Moments Of Clarity is out 2/10 via Run For Cover.