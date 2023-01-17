Narrow Head – “Caroline”
Next month, the Texas band Narrow Head are releasing a new album, Moments Of Clarity. We’ve heard two songs from it, the title track and “Gearhead.” Today, they’re back with another one: “Caroline.”
“I’ve always thought Caroline was such a singable name,” the band’s Jacob Duarte said in a statement — sweet. “I’ve written dozens of songs using that name but never really brought them to life. I guess Caroline is a pseudo name I use for lyrics. Just rolls off the tongue. So when people listen to this and think to themselves ‘who’s Caroline?’ I don’t think I know who they are either.”
Listen below.
TOUR DATES:
02/04 Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live
02/05 Birmingham, AL @ The Firehouse
02/06 Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records
02/07 Lexington, KY @ The Burl ~
02/09 Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi@Fi ~
02/10 Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall ~
02/11 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall ~
02/13 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio ~
02/14 Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn ~
02/15 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater ~
02/17 Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad ~
02/18 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ~
02/19 San Diego, CA @ Music Box ~
02/21 Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre ~
02/22 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall ~
02/24 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre ~
02/25 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile ~
02/26 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre ~
05/13 Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World Fest
05/15 Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive
05/16 Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge
05/17 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
05/18 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
05/19 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
05/20 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s
05/22 New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge
05/23 Brooklyn, NY @ TV Eye
05/24 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
05/25 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
05/26 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
05/27 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook
05/28 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Purgatory
05/30 Miami, FL @ Gramps
05/31 Orlando, FL @ The Abbey
06/01 Tampa, FL @ The Crowbar
06/02 Pensacola, FL @ The Handlebar
06/03 New Orleans, LA @ Santos
~ w/ White Reaper, Taipei Houston
Moments Of Clarity is out 2/10 via Run For Cover.