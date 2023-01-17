The C.I.A. – “Bubble”

At the end of this week, the C.I.A. — a band made up of Ty Segall, his wife Denée, and the Cairo Gang’s Emmett Kelly — are releasing their second album together, Surgery Channel, the follow-up to their 2018 debut. We’ve heard two songs from it already, “Impersonator” and “Inhale Exhale.” Before the whole album is out in full, they’ve got one more advance track for us, the intimidating and knotty “Bubble.” Watch a video for it below.

Surgery Channel is out 2/20 via In The Red.

