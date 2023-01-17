Echoland Music Festival is a new event put on by C3 Presents, the company that also handles Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Shaky Knees. The inaugural fest will take place from May 11 through 13 at the Spirit Of The Suwannee Music Park in Live Oak, Florida. Headliners include Tyler Childers, Vulfpeck, Phil Lesh & Friends, and Robert Plant & Alison Krauss.

Also on the roster are Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Tenacious D, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Noah Kahan, and more. The Flaming Lips will also perform Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots in full, as part of the celebration accompanying that album’s 20th anniversary. Gov’t Mule, Marcus King, 100 gecs, Yola, Dayglow, Grace Potter, BADBADNOTGOOD, Vieux Farka Touré, Digible Planets, and more are also on the lineup.

Early access tickets for the event will start this Thursday (January 19) at 10AM ET. More details on signing up for that here.