Lovers & Friends 2023 Has Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, & So Much Throwback Hip-Hop & R&B

The blog-rock nostalgia festival announced its lineup today, so why not the rap and R&B nostalgia festival too? Presented by Usher, the Lovers & Friends festival will bring a staggering array of mostly veteran urban radio stars to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 6.

Among the big-front headliners at this thing: Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Usher himself, Pitbull, Christina Aguilera, Chris Brown, 50 Cent, Miguel, Summer Walker, Jhené Aiko, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Bryson Tiller. And if that list was starting to seem slightly more contemporary at the end there, the rest of the poster affirms that this is a throwback affair. I mean: Nelly, Busta Rhymes, Boyz II Men, Master P and the No Limit Soldiers, the Diplomats, Ginuwine, Remy Ma, N.O.R.E., Omarion, Bow Wow, Lil Kim, Eve, T.I., Flo Rida, Sean Paul, Shaggy, Beenie Man, Soulja Boy, Da Brat, Chingy, Petey Pablo, Blackstreet, Jagged Edge, Next, Mannie Fresh, Dem Franchise Boyz, Wayne Wonder, Yung Joc, Kevin Lyttle, Lumidee, Baby Bash, Frankie J, 702, Lil Rob, MC Magic, Lil Rob.

Presale tickets will be available here starting this Friday, Jan. 20 at 10AM PT, with the remainder going on sale at 2PM PT that same day.