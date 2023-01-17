Lovers & Friends 2023 Has Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, & So Much Throwback Hip-Hop & R&B

News January 17, 2023 1:44 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Lovers & Friends 2023 Has Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, & So Much Throwback Hip-Hop & R&B

News January 17, 2023 1:44 PM By Chris DeVille
0

The blog-rock nostalgia festival announced its lineup today, so why not the rap and R&B nostalgia festival too? Presented by Usher, the Lovers & Friends festival will bring a staggering array of mostly veteran urban radio stars to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 6.

Among the big-front headliners at this thing: Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Usher himself, Pitbull, Christina Aguilera, Chris Brown, 50 Cent, Miguel, Summer Walker, Jhené Aiko, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Bryson Tiller. And if that list was starting to seem slightly more contemporary at the end there, the rest of the poster affirms that this is a throwback affair. I mean: Nelly, Busta Rhymes, Boyz II Men, Master P and the No Limit Soldiers, the Diplomats, Ginuwine, Remy Ma, N.O.R.E., Omarion, Bow Wow, Lil Kim, Eve, T.I., Flo Rida, Sean Paul, Shaggy, Beenie Man, Soulja Boy, Da Brat, Chingy, Petey Pablo, Blackstreet, Jagged Edge, Next, Mannie Fresh, Dem Franchise Boyz, Wayne Wonder, Yung Joc, Kevin Lyttle, Lumidee, Baby Bash, Frankie J, 702, Lil Rob, MC Magic, Lil Rob.

Presale tickets will be available here starting this Friday, Jan. 20 at 10AM PT, with the remainder going on sale at 2PM PT that same day.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Lana Del Rey Pushes Back Album, Shares New Artwork And Tracklist

3 days ago 0

Nick Cave Responds To ChatGPT Attempt To “Write A Song In The Style Of Nick Cave”

1 day ago 0

Sky Ferreira Addresses New Music Holdup: “This Is Beyond Fucked Up”

3 days ago 0

Cate Blanchett Asks Slipknot Fan Margot Robbie If Anyone Actually Likes Metal

3 days ago 0

Yellow Magic Orchestra’s Yukihiro Takahashi Dead At 70

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest