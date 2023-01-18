In a couple of months, the HIRS Collective, the Philadelphia punks whose members run the great indie label Get Better, will release their new album We’re Still Here. The LP has contributions from a great many friends of the band. We’ve already posted the title track, with Garbage’s Shirley Manson, and “Sweet Like Candy,” with NØ MAN’s Maha Shami and Thou’s Bryan Funck. Today, we get another rager, and it features the most hardcore member of My Chemical Romance.

The new single “Trust The Process” — a very Philly phrase — features contributions from MCR guitarist Frank Iero, as well as Rosie Richeson, a member of the Tallahassee punk band Night Witch. It’s a frantic two-minute screamo bugout that rages against over-medication. The video, full of grainy images of band members jumping around in the woods, is a direct homage to the Beastie Boys’ clip for their 1992 classic “So What’cha Want.” Watch the videos for both “Trust The Process” and “So What’cha Want” below.

We’re Still Here is out 3/24 on Get Better Records. Pre-order it here.