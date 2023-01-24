Next month, the New York-based musician Kristina Moore is releasing their sophomore album as koleżanka, Alone With The Sound The Mind Makes. We’ve heard two singles from it so far, “Canals Of Our City” and “Slapstick,” and today we’re getting one more, a squiggling and impassioned one about how impossible it is to run away from trauma, with the sardonic chorus: “Cheers to all the good times.”

“This song is about the exhausting and annihilating loop of SA, in its unfortunate repetition and also the way you become stuck after trauma,” Moore said. “When we were mixing this song, Jonathan Schenke suggested removing the middle distorted guitar and hocket vocal part to create a better flow. He was right and I contemplated it, but I realized I wanted this song to feel uncomfortable. Each movement of this song is very intentional, I hope it says what I needed it to say.”

Listen below.

Alone With The Sound The Mind Makes is out 2/17 on Bar/None.