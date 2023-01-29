The Atlanta rapper Lil Baby made his Saturday Night Live debut this weekend as the musical guest opposite host Michael B. Jordan. Lil Baby’s immersive new album It’s Only Me came out back in October, and he performed two tracks from it, “California Breeze” and “Forever,” both of which peaked in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 the week after his album was released. Check out the performances of both tracks and his SNL promo below.

Next week’s SNL musical guest is Coldplay.