Circuit des Yeux mastermind Haley Fohr is the latest artist to participate in Song That Found Me At The Right Time, a series of covers presented by Sounds Of Saving and the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Fohr recorded a cover of Lucinda Williams’ 2003 track “Fruits Of My Labor” and talked about her mental health in a video.

“Lucinda Williams’ ‘Fruits of My Labor’ is a song that I’ve had with me for about 10 years,” Fohr said. “I first came upon it in 2013 when I was on tour opening for Julia Holter – it was a period in my career that had a lot of alone time and a lot of stillness.” She continued:

As a creative I find that these phases are necessary to live out a creative life, but they’re really hard and challenging. And as someone that deals with a neurodivergent brain and major depression, her lyrics and the sonic quality of the song was kind of just like a message and a really warm place for me at the time.

Circuit des Yeux’s most recent album -io came out in 2021. Watch the video below.

