Watch Circuit des Yeux Cover Lucinda Williams’ “Fruits Of My Labor”
Circuit des Yeux mastermind Haley Fohr is the latest artist to participate in Song That Found Me At The Right Time, a series of covers presented by Sounds Of Saving and the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Fohr recorded a cover of Lucinda Williams’ 2003 track “Fruits Of My Labor” and talked about her mental health in a video.
“Lucinda Williams’ ‘Fruits of My Labor’ is a song that I’ve had with me for about 10 years,” Fohr said. “I first came upon it in 2013 when I was on tour opening for Julia Holter – it was a period in my career that had a lot of alone time and a lot of stillness.” She continued:
As a creative I find that these phases are necessary to live out a creative life, but they’re really hard and challenging. And as someone that deals with a neurodivergent brain and major depression, her lyrics and the sonic quality of the song was kind of just like a message and a really warm place for me at the time.
Circuit des Yeux’s most recent album -io came out in 2021. Watch the video below.