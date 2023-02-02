Hamilton Leithauser is gearing up for a sizable slate of Walkmen reunion shows this year, which may or may not involve rehearsal. But first, he has to figure out what to do with the human remains that showed up at his home.

Leithauser tweeted Tuesday that he’d received a package addressed to “current resident” including the ashes of a man cremated in October 2017. He then chronicled his attempt to contact the funeral home that mailed him the cremains. Along the way, the “ASSH#LE” business owner hung up on him, and Leithauser compared the situation to Curb Your Enthusiasm.

The saga attracted the attention of local ABC affiliate ABC7, who published a report on Leithauser’s ordeal without mentioning his profession as an acclaimed singer-songwriter or his membership in the Walkmen. Instead, the chyron under Leithauser’s name in the footage simply describes him as a “Brooklyn resident.” Accurate, yet incomplete, ACB7!

Below, find ABC7’s report and Leithauser’s tweets. And if you know whose ashes those are, hit Twitter to get in touch with the lead Walkman himself.

I just received package addressed to "current resident". Address was mine. Inside package are cremated remains of a man from Oct 2017. I do not know the man. I've lived here for 6 years. (1/2) — Hamilton Leithauser (@HLeithauser) January 31, 2023

This feels a little bit "Curb Your Enthusiasm". In case anybody wants to send hate mail, or wants to know where NOT to die, or send your loved ones, get in touch with Juan's Funeral home at 509 Liberty Ave, Brooklyn: pic.twitter.com/6UP6FsLpcU — Hamilton Leithauser (@HLeithauser) January 31, 2023