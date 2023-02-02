Listen: I’m sorry. I know this is going to be a controversial statement. I know this will ruffle some feathers. But sometimes — not often, but every once in a while — you need to take these motherfuckers to the bone church. Ask Slipknot. Slipknot know what I’m talking about.

Last year, the theatrical Iowa metal institution Slipknot released their album The End, So Far. Today, the band has followed that LP with a new standalone single called “Bone Church.” They took it there! The song took shape as the band jammed backstage while on tour, and its video — directed by M. Shawn Crahan, the band’s Clown — reshapes the footage that the band used in their “Yen” video last year.

“Bone Church” starts out as evil circus music, but it resolves into a bluesy, organ-heavy slow-build lurch. It almost sounds like they’re going for a Doors thing, at least until the heavy guitars kick in. Check it out below.

“Bone Church” is out now on Roadrunner. Prayers will not save me again! Prayers will not save me again!