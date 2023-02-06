Grammys 2023: Bonnie Raitt Wins Song Of The Year

A shocked-looking Bonnie Raitt accepted the Song Of The Year trophy for “Just Like That” at the 2023 Grammys Sunday night. Accepting the award, Raitt cited the late John Prine as an inspiration for the song, which appears on last year’s Just Like That… LP.

Raitt’s fellow nominees for Song Of The Year were Adele (“Easy On Me”), Beyoncé (“Break My Soul”), DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy (“God Did”), Gayle (“ABCDEFU”),

Harry Styles (“As It Was”), Kendrick Lamar (“The Heart Part 5”), Lizzo (“About Damn Time”), Steve Lacy (“Bad Habit”), and Taylor Swift (“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)”).

Raitt also honored the late Christine McVie at tonight’s ceremony during the In Memoriam segment, performing “Songbird” with Sheryl Crow and Mick Fleetwood. Her four Grammy nominations this year include her first nods for songwriting — “Just Like That” was also nominated for Best American Roots Song, which she won.