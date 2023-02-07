Last month, Shalom announced her debut Ryan Hemsworth-produced album Sublimation with “Happenstance,” which landed on our list of the best songs of the week. Today, she’s back with a new single, “Soccer Mommy,” which is indeed named after the Sophie Allison project.

“This song is about a time in my life that I used to be very upset and embarrassed about, but now I’m like, wow, I feel so much better after writing this song,” Shalom said in a statement. “It’s called ‘Soccer Mommy’ because I got my driver’s license in late 2019 and spent my first year on the road listening to Color Theory and thinking about my 20-year-old self who didn’t deserve the things that happened to her. I love Soccer Mommy. I’m terrified of driving, but I always felt brave listening to ‘Circle The Drain’ on 287 south.” (287 sucks!)

Watch a video for the track below.

Sublimation is out 3/10 via Saddle Creek.