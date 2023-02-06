Matthew McConaughey Voicing Elvis Presley In Netflix Animated Spy Series Agent Elvis

Netflix is getting in on the Elvis Presley game. Or rather, they were one of the first: Back in 2019, an adult animated spy series starring Elvis was ordered to series after being pitched by Archer writer Mike Arnold. That show will finally premiere next month, after Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis but before Sofia Coppola’s film about Priscilla Presley, which wrapped filming late last year.

Agent Elvis will follow Presley as he’s “covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves — all while holding down his day job as the King of Rock ’n’ Roll,” per The Hollywood Reporter. And Presley will be voiced by Matthew McConaughey. You can check out a teaser trailer below.

Agent Elvis will be out on Netflix in March.

