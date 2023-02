Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” won the Grammy for Record Of The Year Sunday night, but her performance at the ceremony focused on a different song: “Special,” the title track from her recent album. Today she’s released a new version of the latter track featuring a guest appearance from SZA, who featured an uncredited Lizzo on her own recent album SOS. (Look out for that one to be showered with Grammy love at next year’s event.) Hear the revamped “Special” below.