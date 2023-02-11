Caroline Polachek is a few days away from releasing her sophomore solo album, Desire, I Want To Turn Into You. Last night, at Polachek’s Spiraling tour kickoff in Brighton, the singer debuted a handful of new album songs, including “Pretty In Possible,” “I Believe,” “Fly To You” (which features Grimes and Dido on the studio recording), “Crude Drawing Of An Angel,” and “Hopedrunk Everasking.” Watch some fan-shot footage of those live premieres (plus “Butterfly Net” and “Bunny Is A Rider“) below.

Caroline Polachek performing "Crude Drawing of An Angel" for the first time in Brighton tonight! pic.twitter.com/kmHGW5YDjW — Caroline Polachek News 🩸🧈 (@polacheknews) February 11, 2023

Caroline Polachek performando "Fly To You", sua música com Grimes e Dido. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7gbu6eTLVK — Caroline Polachek Brasil ꩜ (@polachekbrasil) February 11, 2023

this caroline polachek, dido and grimes collab????!!! pic.twitter.com/yKwrebcmyZ — L 🩸 lestat apologist (@alucasard) February 10, 2023

"Butterfly Net" live for the Spiraling Tour, in Brighton. pic.twitter.com/YgG4ChzOuz — Caroline Polachek News 🩸🧈 (@polacheknews) February 11, 2023

Bunny Is A Rider live @ Brighton

pic.twitter.com/5oecoq1kk8 — Caroline Polachek News 🩸🧈 (@polacheknews) February 11, 2023

SETLIST:

01 “Welcome To My Island”

02 “Hit Me Where It Hurts”

03 “Pretty In Possible” (Live debut)

04 “Bunny Is A Rider”

05 “Sunset”

06 “Crude Drawing Of An Angel” (Live debut)

07 “Ocean Of Tears”

08 “I Believe” (Live debut)

09 “Fly To You” (Live debut)

10 “Pang”

11 “Blood And Butter”

12 “Parachute”

13 “Butterfly Net”

14 “Billions”

15 “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings”

16 “Hopedrunk Everasking” (Live debut)

17 “Door”

18 “Smoke”

Desire, I Want To Turn Into You is out 2/14 (digital) and 4/14 (physical).