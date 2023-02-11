Watch Caroline Polachek Debut New Desire, I Want To Turn Into You Songs At Brighton Tour Kickoff
Caroline Polachek is a few days away from releasing her sophomore solo album, Desire, I Want To Turn Into You. Last night, at Polachek’s Spiraling tour kickoff in Brighton, the singer debuted a handful of new album songs, including “Pretty In Possible,” “I Believe,” “Fly To You” (which features Grimes and Dido on the studio recording), “Crude Drawing Of An Angel,” and “Hopedrunk Everasking.” Watch some fan-shot footage of those live premieres (plus “Butterfly Net” and “Bunny Is A Rider“) below.
SETLIST:
01 “Welcome To My Island”
02 “Hit Me Where It Hurts”
03 “Pretty In Possible” (Live debut)
04 “Bunny Is A Rider”
05 “Sunset”
06 “Crude Drawing Of An Angel” (Live debut)
07 “Ocean Of Tears”
08 “I Believe” (Live debut)
09 “Fly To You” (Live debut)
10 “Pang”
11 “Blood And Butter”
12 “Parachute”
13 “Butterfly Net”
14 “Billions”
15 “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings”
16 “Hopedrunk Everasking” (Live debut)
17 “Door”
18 “Smoke”
Desire, I Want To Turn Into You is out 2/14 (digital) and 4/14 (physical).