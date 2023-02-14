Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show was highly anticipated, including by the players in the game. However, none of the Kansas City Chiefs joined the 118.7 million viewers — the second most-watched halftime show in Super Bowl history after Katy Perry in 2015.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who won MVP for his performance on a bum ankle, told Kimmel that Coach Andy Reid — the jovial walrus-looking fellow you might’ve seen drawing mustaches on his players in one of Mahomes’ State Farm ads — forbade him and his teammates from leaving the locker room to take in the spectacle. Per Mahomes, “Coach Reid told us, he said, ‘If you go out to watch the performance, just keep walking because you’re not playing the rest of the game.'”

Maybe the Eagles blew their 10-point lead because some of them snuck out to catch RiRi? Probably not. If the players are seeking to catch an archive of the performance, they can do so here. They can also watch Mahomes’ interview with Kimmel below.