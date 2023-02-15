Hear Three Gorgeous Songs From Bill Orcutt’s New Acoustic Album Jump On It

My favorite music from avant-garde guitar legend Bill Orcutt is the wild electric improv material he’s released with drummer Chris Corsano, but the former Harry Pussy member is adept with the acoustic too. At the end of April he’ll release Jump On It, a new solo acoustic LP billed as a sequel to his decade-old American standards collection A History Of Every One. He’s shared three tracks from it today, which appear on the tracklist in sequence: “The Life Of Jesus,” “Some Hidden Purpose,” and “A Natural Death.” If you like gorgeous, searching acoustic guitar meditations, these tracks are for you.

<a href="https://billorcutt.bandcamp.com/album/jump-on-it-2">Jump On It by Bill Orcutt</a>

Jump On It is out 4/28 on Palilalia. Pre-order it on LP or CD.