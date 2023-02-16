Drake & 21 Savage Settle With Condé Nast Over Fake Vogue Cover

News February 16, 2023 4:30 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Drake & 21 Savage Settle With Condé Nast Over Fake Vogue Cover

News February 16, 2023 4:30 PM By Chris DeVille
0

To promote their collaborative album Her Loss last year, Drake and 21 Savage staged fake media appearances such as visits to SNL and Howard Stern and a COLORS performance. One of those counterfeit promo ops was a fabricated Vogue cover, which got the rappers into legal trouble. Vogue’s parent company Condé Nast sued Drake and 21 less than a week after the album’s release, and two days later a judge ordered the duo to stop “misleading consumers” and “deceiving the public” by “using, displaying, dissenting or distributing.”

Now, as Semafor reports, Drake and 21 have settled with Condé for an undisclosed sum. The company initially asked for $4 million. According to an internal memo from Condé Nast general counsel Will Bowes, the company received a settlement that will “bolster our ongoing creative output, including Vogue editorial.” I guess in this case it was actually their loss.

“As a creative company, we of course understand our brands may from time to time be referenced in other creative works,” Bowes wrote in the memo. “In this instance, however, it was clear to us that Drake and 21 Savage leveraged Vogue’s reputation for their own commercial purposes and, in the process, confused audiences who trust Vogue as the authoritative voice on fashion and culture.”

Related

Premature Evaluation: Drake & 21 Savage Her Loss
Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Patrick Mahomes Says Coach Andy Reid Threatened To Bench Any Chiefs Player Who Left The Locker Room To Watch Rihanna’s Halftime Show

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Justin Timberlake’s “SexyBack”

2 days ago 0

Morrissey Complains Capitol Is Promoting “Sam Smith’s ‘Satanism'” But Not His New Album

3 days ago 0

Gorillaz Leader Damon Albarn Shares Piano Tribute To Trugoy From De La Soul

4 days ago 0

Lana Del Rey – “A&W”

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest