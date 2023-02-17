Three years ago, just as the pandemic was fucking shit up for everyone Pittsburgh metallic hardcore monsters Code Orange released their latest LP Underneath. Their timing was bad, but they made the most of it. After that album’s release, Code Orange played a ton of livestreamed shows (including an NXT TakeOver), recorded with Billy Corgan, covered Nine Inch Nails’ Quake theme, and dropped the full-on mall-metal single “Out For Blood.” Since they’ve been able to play live shows again, Code Orange have toured with Slipknot, Korn, and $uicideboy$, and they’ve also played Coachella. Now, they’ve got a whole new version of Underneath out there.

Code Orange’s new release What Is Really Underneath? isn’t a standard remix album, with a bunch of outside producers coming in and doing what they do with Code Orange’s stems. Instead, Code Orange members Jami Karper and Eric “Shade” Balderose have simply remixed the band’s own tracks, bringing out the squelching industrial dance elements that were already there. It’s the kind of thing that every industrial band did in the ’90s, and Code Orange are basically just an industrial band now, so it makes its own weird kind of sense.

Eric “Shade” Balderose has also created a 13-minute animated short film that’s scored by tracks from the remix album. On top of that, they’ve an immersive 360-degree web game, which you can play here. Below, stream What Is Really Underneath? and check out the short film.

What Is Really Underneath? is out now on Blue Grape Music. Check out our 2020 feature on Code Orange here.