Lizzo’s Rocking Live-Band Cover Of Sam Smith’s “Unholy” Features A Flute Solo, Obviously

News February 17, 2023 12:20 PM By Chris DeVille
When visiting the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, it’s customary to perform a cover song. Lizzo’s choice was “Unholy,” the massive and historic Sam Smith/Kim Petras hit that became culture-war fodder after Smith and Petras performed it with a campy/spooky devil theme at the Grammys. Lizzo’s take on “Unholy” is quite different: In the Live Lounge, she subbed out the track’s hulking dance-pop machinery in favor of an ultra-pro live band feel. There was also a flute solo, naturally. Watch below.

