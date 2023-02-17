Watch Beck Play Kimmel With Blake Mills & Pino Palladino

News February 17, 2023 12:33 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Watch Beck Play Kimmel With Blake Mills & Pino Palladino

News February 17, 2023 12:33 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Beck is back in acoustic mode. The ever-morphing musician has been doing solo acoustic shows lately, he covered Neil Young for an NFL ad, and his new single “Thinking About You” — alas, not a Frank Ocean cover — taps into that morose ballad zone that made Sea Change so compelling and won Morning Phase a Grammy. Last night he brought the new song to Jimmy Kimmel Live! flanked by Blake Mills and Pino Palladino. It’s kind of wild to have people who’ve been involved in Perfume Genius and D’Angelo and Fiona Apple albums onstage with Beck while he completely avoids the funkier, more experimental sides of his sound, but this sure sounded nice. Watch below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Patrick Mahomes Says Coach Andy Reid Threatened To Bench Any Chiefs Player Who Left The Locker Room To Watch Rihanna’s Halftime Show

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Justin Timberlake’s “SexyBack”

3 days ago 0

The Kinks Ask Elon Musk To Stop Putting Warnings On All Their Tweets

2 days ago 0

Molina, Talbot, Lofgren & Young – “You Will Never Know”

22 hours ago 0

Mega Bog – “The Clown”

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest