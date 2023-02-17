Watch Beck Play Kimmel With Blake Mills & Pino Palladino

Beck is back in acoustic mode. The ever-morphing musician has been doing solo acoustic shows lately, he covered Neil Young for an NFL ad, and his new single “Thinking About You” — alas, not a Frank Ocean cover — taps into that morose ballad zone that made Sea Change so compelling and won Morning Phase a Grammy. Last night he brought the new song to Jimmy Kimmel Live! flanked by Blake Mills and Pino Palladino. It’s kind of wild to have people who’ve been involved in Perfume Genius and D’Angelo and Fiona Apple albums onstage with Beck while he completely avoids the funkier, more experimental sides of his sound, but this sure sounded nice. Watch below.