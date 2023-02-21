At the end of this week, Shame are releasing a new album, Food For Worms. The UK band has shared “Fingers Of Steel” and “Six-Pack” from it already, and today they’re back with one more single, “Adderall.” This is the track that (sort of) features Phoebe Bridgers. In an interview with NME last month, drummer Charlie Forbes talked about how her contribution came to be.

“We thought the song [‘Adderall’] had an American edge to it, and thought it would sound nice with a woman’s voice,” he said. “By chance she was recording in the same studio as us, and one day we did a trade where Josh went and did some tambourine on her new track, and she came in and did the vocal line on our track – which you can’t actually hear at all.”

Listen below.

Food For Worms is out 2/24 via Dead Oceans.