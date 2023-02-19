Watch Little Simz Perform With Joan Armatrading At The BAFTAs

Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

News February 19, 2023 5:38 PM By James Rettig
0

Little Simz performed at the 76th British Academy Film Awards ceremony on Sunday. She did “Heart On Fire,” a track from the rapper’s latest album No Thank You, which came out late last year. Simz brought out Joan Armatrading as a surprise guest to play guitar at the show.

“What a pleasure and pure delight that Little Simz invited me to play guitar on her fabulous track Heart On Fire at the BAFTAs tonight,” Armatrading wrote on Twitter after the fact, sharing a picture and saying: “This is us at the sound check. I loved every second.”

Watch some clips below.

@bafta A stunning performance from the sublime Little Simz ✨ #EEBAFTAs ♬ original sound – BAFTA

At the 2023 BAFTAs, Austin Butler won for Best Actor In A Leading Role for playing Elvis Presley in Elvis.

James Rettig Staff

