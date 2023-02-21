In a few weeks, Frankie Rose — formerly of bands like Vivian Girls, Crystal Stilts, and Dum Dum Girls — will release Love As Projection, her first solo LP in six years. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Anything” and “Sixteen Ways.” Today, Rose has shared another new joint. Just like her last two singles, “Come Back” is a dreamy, sighing synthpop jam. That cover art might look forbidding, but the song itself is warm and welcoming. Listen below.

Love As Projection is out 3/10 on Slumberland. Pre-order it here.