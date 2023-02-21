U.S. Girls – “Tux (Your Body Fills Me, Boo)”

Emma McIntyre

New Music February 21, 2023 11:45 AM By James Rettig
0

At the end of the week, U.S. Girls are releasing a new album, Bless This Mess. Meg Remy has shared three songs from it already — “So Typically Now,” “Bless This Mess,” and “Futures Bet” — and today she’s sharing one more, the sparkling and sensual “Tux (Your Body Fills Me, Boo),” which Remy wrote from the perspective of a discarded tuxedo. Of course! “I’m black and I’m white/ I go with silver, I go with gold/ You can’t keep me in this bag forever/ I’m gonna bust on through to you,” Remy intones on it. Check out a video for the track below.

Bless This Mess is out 2/24 via 4AD.

