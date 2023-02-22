The day after tomorrow, Los Angeles rockers Death Valley Girls will release their new LP Islands In The Sky. That album rules. It’s seriously so good. Death Valley Girls don’t fit into any easy subgenre categories. Sometimes, they sound like spaced-out psychedelic rock wizards. Sometimes, they make tough and direct and extremely catchy garage rock. Most of the time, they do some combination of those two things, with lots of other stuff also thrown in. They’ve always been great, but Islands In The Sky might be their best work yet.

We’ve already posted a bunch of early singles from Islands In The Sky: “What Are The Odds,” “Sunday,” “Magic Powers.” Today, Death Valley Girls have followed those songs with one last pre-release drop. The album’s title track is a shimmy-shake sha-la-la banger with lyrics about accepting yourself and stopping worrying about whether there’s some mythical perfect version of yourself out there. In director Dylan Greenberg’s video, Death Valley Girls play for a graveyard full of dancing ghosts. Check it out below.

Islands In The Sky is out 2/24 on Suicide Squeeze Records.