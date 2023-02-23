Snow Ellet – “Whiskey & Soda Pop”

New Music February 23, 2023 11:29 AM By James Rettig

Snow Ellet – “Whiskey & Soda Pop”

New Music February 23, 2023 11:29 AM By James Rettig

Over the past few months, Chicago’s Snow Ellet has been sharing some nostalgia rush-inducing singles that he recorded with Illuminati Hotties’ Sarah Tudzin. So far, we’ve gotten “Playing Dead” and “Elevator,” and today we’re getting the final track in the trifecta, “Whiskey & Soda Pop.” It’s giving Blink-182, it’s giving childhood, it’s giving All-American Rejects’ “Swing Swing.” Fun! “Let’s all move out and quit our day jobs/ Take a train downtown, whiskey and soda pop,” goes the hook. “Faster, can it stop going faster/ Makes my heart sting, remembering the laughter.” Listen below.

“Whiskey & Soda Pop” is out now via Wax Bodega.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Gorillaz Movie Canceled Amid Netflix Animation Purge, Says Damon Albarn

2 days ago 0

The Rolling Stones Reportedly Prepping New Album Featuring Paul McCartney And Ringo Starr

2 days ago 0

King Gizzard Cancel Bluesfest Appearance In Protest Against Sticky Fingers Booking

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Justin Timberlake’s “My Love” (Feat. T.I.)

3 days ago 0

Roots Picnic 2023 Has Ms. Lauryn Hill, Diddy, Dave Chappelle, & Lil Uzi Vert

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest