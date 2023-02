At the beginning of April, Daughter will released their first new album in 7 years, Stereo Mind Game. The English trio have shared two songs from it already, “Be On Your Way” and “Party,” and today they’re back with another one, the gauzy and immersive “Swim Back,” which features the London string orchestra 12 Ensemble. The track comes attached to a video directed byTiff Pritchett. Listen below.

Stereo Mind Game is out 4/7 via 4AD/Glassnote.