Mandy, Indiana – “Pinking Shears”

New Music March 1, 2023 9:36 AM By James Rettig

We named the Manchester group Mandy, Indiana one of the Best New Bands Of 2021 after they released their debut EP. Last month, they returned with their first new single since that EP, the pounding “Injury Detail,” and today they’re announcing their debut album, i’ve seen a way, which will be out in May. New single “Pinking Shears” is clamorous and icy, as Valentine Caulfield delivers the lyrics in a disaffected French. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Love Theme (4K VHS)”
02 “Drag [Crashed]”
03 “Pinking Shears”
04 “Injury Detail”
05 “Mosaick”
06 “The Driving Rain (18)”
07 “2 Stripe”
08 “Iron Maiden”
09 “Peach Fuzz”
10 “(ノ>ω<)ノ :。・:*:・゚’★,。・:*:♪・゚’☆ (Crystal Aura Redux)"
11 “Sensitivity Training”

i’ve seen a way is out 5/19 via Fire Talk Records.

James Rettig

