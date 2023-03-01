We named the Manchester group Mandy, Indiana one of the Best New Bands Of 2021 after they released their debut … EP. Last month, they returned with their first new single since that EP, the pounding “Injury Detail,” and today they’re announcing their debut album, i’ve seen a way, which will be out in May. New single “Pinking Shears” is clamorous and icy, as Valentine Caulfield delivers the lyrics in a disaffected French. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Love Theme (4K VHS)”

02 “Drag [Crashed]”

03 “Pinking Shears”

04 “Injury Detail”

05 “Mosaick”

06 “The Driving Rain (18)”

07 “2 Stripe”

08 “Iron Maiden”

09 “Peach Fuzz”

10 “(ノ>ω<)ノ :。・:*:・゚’★,。・:*:♪・゚’☆ (Crystal Aura Redux)"

11 “Sensitivity Training”

i’ve seen a way is out 5/19 via Fire Talk Records.