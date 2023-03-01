Mandy, Indiana – “Pinking Shears”
We named the Manchester group Mandy, Indiana one of the Best New Bands Of 2021 after they released their debut … EP. Last month, they returned with their first new single since that EP, the pounding “Injury Detail,” and today they’re announcing their debut album, i’ve seen a way, which will be out in May. New single “Pinking Shears” is clamorous and icy, as Valentine Caulfield delivers the lyrics in a disaffected French. Check it out below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Love Theme (4K VHS)”
02 “Drag [Crashed]”
03 “Pinking Shears”
04 “Injury Detail”
05 “Mosaick”
06 “The Driving Rain (18)”
07 “2 Stripe”
08 “Iron Maiden”
09 “Peach Fuzz”
10 “(ノ>ω<)ノ :。・:*:・゚’★,。・:*:♪・゚’☆ (Crystal Aura Redux)"
11 “Sensitivity Training”
i’ve seen a way is out 5/19 via Fire Talk Records.