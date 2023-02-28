J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival Has Drake, Usher, Burna Boy, & Much More
J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival will return very soon. The fest will take place at Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park on April 1 and 2 — so, like, a month from now — and its newly revealed lineup is enticing. Usher will headline Saturday, while Cole is doing a special co-headlining set with Drake to close things out on Sunday. Also on deck: Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, Burna Boy, Summer Walker, City Girls, Sean Paul, J.I.D, GloRilla, Waka Flocka Flame(!), EARTHGANG, Key Glock, Jessie Reyez, Mario, Baby Tate, and more. Check out the full lineup below and get tickets here.
FRIDAY, APRIL 1:
Usher
Lil Durk
Ari Lennox
City Girls
Sean Paul
EARTHGANG
Jessie Reyez
Key Glock
SiR
Lute
Omen
Marqus Clae
Victony
SUNDAY, APRIL 2:
J. Cole + Drake
Burna Boy
Summer Walker
J.I.D
GloRilla
Bas
Waka Flaka Flame
Mario
Ayra Starr
Baby Tate
Cozz
Jordan Ward
Reuben Vincent