J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival Has Drake, Usher, Burna Boy, & Much More

J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival will return very soon. The fest will take place at Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park on April 1 and 2 — so, like, a month from now — and its newly revealed lineup is enticing. Usher will headline Saturday, while Cole is doing a special co-headlining set with Drake to close things out on Sunday. Also on deck: Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, Burna Boy, Summer Walker, City Girls, Sean Paul, J.I.D, GloRilla, Waka Flocka Flame(!), EARTHGANG, Key Glock, Jessie Reyez, Mario, Baby Tate, and more. Check out the full lineup below and get tickets here.

