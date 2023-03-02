Purling Hiss – “Drag On Girard”

New Music March 2, 2023 11:57 AM By James Rettig

In a few weeks, Purling Hiss are releasing a new album, Drag On Girard, the Philadelphia group’s first full-length since 2016’s Interstellar Blue. We’ve heard two tracks from it so far, “Yer All In My Dreams” and “Baby,” and today, bandleader Mike Polizze is sharing the album’s tinny, sprawling title track. Check it out below.

TOUR DATES:
04/20 Washington, DC @ DC9
04/21 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
04/22 Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool
04/23 Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

Drag On Girard is out 3/24 via Drag City. Pre-order it here.

