In a few weeks, Purling Hiss are releasing a new album, Drag On Girard, the Philadelphia group’s first full-length since 2016’s Interstellar Blue. We’ve heard two tracks from it so far, “Yer All In My Dreams” and “Baby,” and today, bandleader Mike Polizze is sharing the album’s tinny, sprawling title track. Check it out below.

TOUR DATES:

04/20 Washington, DC @ DC9

04/21 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

04/22 Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

04/23 Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

Drag On Girard is out 3/24 via Drag City. Pre-order it here.