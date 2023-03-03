Glastonbury’s 2023 Headliners Are Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, Elton John, & Lizzo

Glastonbury, arguably the biggest and most historic annual music festival on the planet, has just unveiled this year’s slate of headliners, as well as a huge chunk of its lineup. The big draw is probably the one that was already announced: Elton John, playing what’s supposed to be his last UK show ever. Elton is joined at the top of the bill by Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, and Lizzo.

This will be Arctic Monkeys’ third time headlining Glastonbury; they already did it in 2007 and 2013. Gun N’ Roses and Elton John have never played Glasto before, and it would be cool if Axl and Elton got up onstage together again, like this was that 1992 Queen tribute concert. Lizzo has been on the Glastonbury bill before, but she was pretty far down the lineup in 2019. For context, last year’s headliners were Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, and Diana Ross.

Other artists on this year’s Glastonbury bill include Yusuf Islam/Cat Stevens, Lil Nas X, Lana Del Rey, the Chicks, Sparks, Manic Street Preachers, Kelis, Wizkid, the War On Drugs, Lewis Capaldi, Fever Ray, Blondie, Phoenix, Rina Sawayama, Chvrches, Sudan Archives, Slowthai, Hot Chip, Fred again.., Maggie Rogers, Thundercat, Weyes Blood, Warpaint, Christine And The Queens, Carly Rae Jepsen, Central Cee, Fatboy Slim, and Young Fathers. Looks fun! The whole thing goes down 6/21-25 at Worthy Farm in Pilton, with more acts to be announced. You can find all the important details here.