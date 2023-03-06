This week, Sleaford Mods are releasing a new album, UK Grim, their follow-up to 2021’s Spare Ribs. So far, we’ve heard the title track” and “Force 10 From Navarone,” which featured Dry Cleaning’s Florence Shaw. UK Grim includes contributions from two Jane’s Addiction members with Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro, and today the duo is sharing “So Trendy,” which features Farrell sounding off with Sleaford Mods leader Jason Williamson about the perils of technology.

In a statement, Williams said of the track: “[It] concerns itself with the ongoing polarization of living life through smart devices. The daily experience is a series of passwords or facial recognitions that lead us into familiar arenas of consumer marketing and conformity.” “So Trendy” comes with a music video directed by John Minton, check it out below.

UK Grim is out 3/10 via Rough Trade.