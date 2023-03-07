Next month, the Roots’ veteran virtuoso rapper Black Thought will follow up Cheat Codes, the very good album that he and Danger Mouse released last year, with Glorious Game, a new team-up with the lush and retro-minded soul act El Michels Affair. They’ve already shared the early singles “Grateful” and “That Girl,” and now they’ve also dropped the LP’s title track.

“Glorious Game” rides a slow, gurgling bassline, and it’s got Black Thought’s voice weaving through hazy guitar stabs and a languid falsetto hook. There’s probably nobody on the planet who’s more experienced than Black Thought at rapping along live instrumentation, and he sounds fully relaxed and in-control here. Below, watch director Gurgen Aloian’s crystalline animated video for “Glorious Game.”

Glorious Game is out 4/14 on Big Crown Records.