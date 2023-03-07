Black Thought & El Michels Affair – “Glorious Game”

New Music March 7, 2023 9:06 AM By Tom Breihan

Black Thought & El Michels Affair – “Glorious Game”

New Music March 7, 2023 9:06 AM By Tom Breihan

Next month, the Roots’ veteran virtuoso rapper Black Thought will follow up Cheat Codes, the very good album that he and Danger Mouse released last year, with Glorious Game, a new team-up with the lush and retro-minded soul act El Michels Affair. They’ve already shared the early singles “Grateful” and “That Girl,” and now they’ve also dropped the LP’s title track.

“Glorious Game” rides a slow, gurgling bassline, and it’s got Black Thought’s voice weaving through hazy guitar stabs and a languid falsetto hook. There’s probably nobody on the planet who’s more experienced than Black Thought at rapping along live instrumentation, and he sounds fully relaxed and in-control here. Below, watch director Gurgen Aloian’s crystalline animated video for “Glorious Game.”

Glorious Game is out 4/14 on Big Crown Records.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Nicki Minaj Goes After Megan Thee Stallion On Her New Single “Red Ruby Da Sleeze”

4 days ago 0

Bonnaroo Shares Statement In Response To Tennessee’s New Drag Ban

4 days ago 0

Glastonbury Co-Organizer Addresses Absence Of Female Headliners, Lana Del Rey Calls Out Absence Of Her Name In Promotions

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Fergie’s “Glamorous” (Feat. Ludacris)

1 day ago 0

The Magnolia Electric Co. Turns 20

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest