Lonnie Holley, a visual artist from Alabama, started making music a long time ago. On Friday, he’ll release his new album Oh Me Oh My, which features an impressive list of collaborators. We’ve already posted two early singles: the title track, with Michael Stipe, and “I Am A Part Of The Wonder,” with Moor Mother. Today, we get one last advance track, and it’s the one that Holley recorded with Bon Iver.

Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon doesn’t just sing on “Kindness Will Follow Your Tears”; he also plays drums and guitar. The track, like so many Bon Iver songs, is eerily still, and it gets a lot of power from the sharp contrast of Lonnie Holley and Justin Vernon’s voices. Holley sings about hearing his mother and his grandmother sing to him from beyond the grave; it’s heavy and powerful stuff. Listen below.

Oh Me Oh My is out 3/10 on Jagjaguwar. On the release day, Lonnie Holley will donate a piece of artwork to the office of Supreme Court Justice Kentaji Brown Jackson, and it’ll be featured in a reception that she’s hosting.