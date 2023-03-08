The No Ones, the jangle-pop band that brings together two members of Norway’s I Was A King with Portland-based greats Peter Buck and Scott McCaughey, have been increasingly active in recent months as they build toward the release of sophomore album My Best Evil Friend. In less than half a year, the band has shared new songs “All The Stupid Days,” “A Christmas Voice (I Don’t Want To Bring You Into This World),” “Song For George” with Ben Gibbard, and “Phil Ochs Is Dead” with Debbi Peterson of the Bangles. Today they’ve got another new track.

McCaughey has this to say about “304 Molino Way,” the No Ones’ gently driving and impeccably pretty new single:

The song is a dream-like memory of a lost friend (see Minus 5’s “Weymer Never Dies”), and the first artist to make us feel like more than just fans. Pamela Polland has had a wild and remarkable life — Ry Cooder, Jackson Browne, Gentle Soul, Mad Dogs & Englishmen, Melba Rounds to blessed days still singing in Hawaii. And, most importantly to me, her self-titled 1973 LP, which still resonates with me.

Listen below.

My Best Evil Friend is out 3/31 on Yep Roc.