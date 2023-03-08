B. Cool-Aid – “soundgood” (Feat. Liv.e, Jimetta Rose, & V.C.R.)

Jack McKain

New Music March 8, 2023 10:56 AM By James Rettig

B. Cool-Aid – “soundgood” (Feat. Liv.e, Jimetta Rose, & V.C.R.)

Jack McKain

New Music March 8, 2023 10:56 AM By James Rettig

At the end of the month, rapper Pink Siifu and producer Ahwlee are releasing a new album together as B. Cool-Aid called Leather Blvd. We’ve shared two tracks from it already — “Cnt Go Back (Tell Me)” and “Wassup” — and today we’re getting a third, “soundgood,” where the pair teams up with Liv.e, Jimetta Rose, and V.C.R. They’ve also unveiled the official Leather Blvd. tracklist, which has additional features from Digable Planets’ Ladybug Mecca, Quelle Chris, Big Rube, Fousheé, and more. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Welcome 2 Leather Boulevard” (Feat. Butcher Brown, DJ Harrison & Melanie Charles)
02 “Cnt Go Back (Tell Me)” (Feat. Liv.e, Butcher Brown, Jimetta Rose, V.C.R & Maurice II)
03 “Diamonds” (Feat. DJ Harrison & V.C.R)
04 “Neems (Naima)” (Feat. Mndsgn & Akeema-Zane)
05 “soundgood” (Feat. Liv.e, Jimetta Rose & V.C.R)
06 “Wassup” (Feat. Devin Morrison, Pher & MoRuf)
07 “If u can See Me (4U)” (Feat. Liv.e)
08 “Cnt Fk Around”
09 “fools _ LSA” (Feat. Big Rube, V. C. R, Ladybug Mecca, Butcher Brown & DJ Harrison)
10 “ChalkRoundIt” (Talk abt it) (Feat. Ladybug Mecca)
11 “CRAXY”’!” (Feat. Butcher Brown, Kamila, Blk Deco & SALIMATA)
12 “Streets Got Pages” (Feat. Liv.e, Jimetta Rose & V. C. R)
13 “So Soft Salon” (Feat. DJ Harrison, Demae, Nita Darling & Funky Chunky)
14 “Leather Blvd Ad” (Feat. Big Rube)
15 “Brandy, Aaliyah” (Feat. Quelle Chris, Denmark Vessey, Jimetta Rose, V. C. R, MoRuf & Kamilah)
16 “We Good at Leather Tht Leather This” (Feat. Fousheé, Butcher Brown, Ladybug Mecca & Nita Darling)

Leather Blvd. is out 3/31 via Lex Records.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Glastonbury Co-Organizer Addresses Absence Of Female Headliners, Lana Del Rey Calls Out Absence Of Her Name In Promotions

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Fergie’s “Glamorous” (Feat. Ludacris)

2 days ago 0

Bonnaroo Shares Statement In Response To Tennessee’s New Drag Ban

5 days ago 0

Mr. Big Announce Farewell Tour

2 days ago 0

Nicki Minaj Goes After Megan Thee Stallion On Her New Single “Red Ruby Da Sleeze”

5 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest