At the end of the month, rapper Pink Siifu and producer Ahwlee are releasing a new album together as B. Cool-Aid called Leather Blvd. We’ve shared two tracks from it already — “Cnt Go Back (Tell Me)” and “Wassup” — and today we’re getting a third, “soundgood,” where the pair teams up with Liv.e, Jimetta Rose, and V.C.R. They’ve also unveiled the official Leather Blvd. tracklist, which has additional features from Digable Planets’ Ladybug Mecca, Quelle Chris, Big Rube, Fousheé, and more. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Welcome 2 Leather Boulevard” (Feat. Butcher Brown, DJ Harrison & Melanie Charles)

02 “Cnt Go Back (Tell Me)” (Feat. Liv.e, Butcher Brown, Jimetta Rose, V.C.R & Maurice II)

03 “Diamonds” (Feat. DJ Harrison & V.C.R)

04 “Neems (Naima)” (Feat. Mndsgn & Akeema-Zane)

05 “soundgood” (Feat. Liv.e, Jimetta Rose & V.C.R)

06 “Wassup” (Feat. Devin Morrison, Pher & MoRuf)

07 “If u can See Me (4U)” (Feat. Liv.e)

08 “Cnt Fk Around”

09 “fools _ LSA” (Feat. Big Rube, V. C. R, Ladybug Mecca, Butcher Brown & DJ Harrison)

10 “ChalkRoundIt” (Talk abt it) (Feat. Ladybug Mecca)

11 “CRAXY”’!” (Feat. Butcher Brown, Kamila, Blk Deco & SALIMATA)

12 “Streets Got Pages” (Feat. Liv.e, Jimetta Rose & V. C. R)

13 “So Soft Salon” (Feat. DJ Harrison, Demae, Nita Darling & Funky Chunky)

14 “Leather Blvd Ad” (Feat. Big Rube)

15 “Brandy, Aaliyah” (Feat. Quelle Chris, Denmark Vessey, Jimetta Rose, V. C. R, MoRuf & Kamilah)

16 “We Good at Leather Tht Leather This” (Feat. Fousheé, Butcher Brown, Ladybug Mecca & Nita Darling)

Leather Blvd. is out 3/31 via Lex Records.