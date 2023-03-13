Oscars: “Naatu Naatu” Wins Best Song

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

News March 12, 2023 10:58 PM By James Rettig

Oscars: “Naatu Naatu” Wins Best Song

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

News March 12, 2023 10:58 PM By James Rettig

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR won Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday night. The music for “Naatu Naatu” was made by M. M. Keeravani, and Chandrabose did the lyrics.

The Original Song field this year included “Applause” from Tell It Like A Woman, written by Diane Warren; “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick, performed by Lady Gaga; “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, performed by Rihanna; and “This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All At Once, performed by David Byrne, Mitski, and Son Lux.

All five of the songs nominated were performed during the ceremony.

Volker Bertelmann won Best Original Score for All Quiet On The Western Front.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Christine And The Queens – “To be honest”

5 days ago 0

The Cure Explain Ticket Pricing Strategy For US Concerts

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Timbaland’s “Give It To Me” (Feat. Nelly Furtado & Justin Timberlake)

3 days ago 0

Grimes And Kanye Consulted On Elon Musk’s Plan For His Own Texas Town

3 days ago 0

Osheaga 2023 Has Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Fred Again.., The National, And Much More

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest