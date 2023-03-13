“Naatu Naatu” from RRR won Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday night. The music for “Naatu Naatu” was made by M. M. Keeravani, and Chandrabose did the lyrics.

The Original Song field this year included “Applause” from Tell It Like A Woman, written by Diane Warren; “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick, performed by Lady Gaga; “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, performed by Rihanna; and “This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All At Once, performed by David Byrne, Mitski, and Son Lux.

All five of the songs nominated were performed during the ceremony.

Volker Bertelmann won Best Original Score for All Quiet On The Western Front.