Oscars: Volker Bertelmann Wins Best Original Score For All Quiet On The Western Front

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

March 12, 2023 By James Rettig

Volker Bertelmann won best Original Score for All Quiet On The Western Front at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

Bertelmann was up against a field that included Justin Hurwitz for Babylon, Carter Burwell for The Banshees Of Inisherin, Son Lux for Everything Everywhere All At Once, and John Williams For The Fabelmans.

This was Bertelmann’s second Academy Award nomination — he was also nominated in 2017 alongside Dustin O’Halloran for Lion.

