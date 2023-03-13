This week, Unknown Mortal Orchestra are releasing a new album, V. We’ve heard a handful of songs from it so far — “Nadja,” “Layla,” and “I Killed Captain Cook” — and today we’re getting one more single, “Meshuggah.”

In a new interview with Apple Music 1, Ruban Nielson talked a bit about deciding to record the album between Palm Springs and Hawaii, as opposed to the band’s home base in Oregon: “It’s so rainy and kinda goth in Portland,” he said. “I wanted to make a record that was more uplifting. I wanted something that was a little more upbeat. If I’m jumping in the pool, it might help to make me feel more upbeat.”

The whole approach has been kind of like, let’s see what happens,” Nielson continued, going on:

Being cautious. It became a creative challenge like “I actually don’t want to worry about a million things” — “I just want to go back to the way we were in the beginning”. Play a good show, pack up, get in the bus. Just feel like we used to. We always have been a lean, mean fighting machine. Anything that’s extra, we just chop it off. Now we’re really excited. We were like, “we need to go back to first album energy”. We’ve been watching all these YouTube clips. They’re all so full of energy and I was like “yeah, that’s what I want — I want to go back to that.”

Listen to “Meshuggah” below.

V is out 3/17 via Jagjaguwar.