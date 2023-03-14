Next month, the country-folk artist Esther Rose, formerly of New Orleans and now based in Santa Fe, will follow 2021’s How Many Times with her new LP Safe To Run. Rose recorded the new LP in New Orleans with How Many Times producer Ross Farbe. We’ve already posted first single “Chet Baker,” and now Rose has also shared the album’s title track, which features vocals from Hurray For The Riff Raff mastermind Alynda Segarra.

“Safe To Run” is a lovely, lilting country ballad about feeling adrift and trying to find peace in a dying world. The chorus, which has Esther Rose and Alynda Segarra harmonizing closely, is especially devastating. In a press release, Rose has this to say about the song:

Sonically, Ross and I threw every idea we had on this song, and it absorbed everything as if it were just this mega-powerful container. We built so many layers into the outro. I love Ross’s counter-melody on the Mellotron and the high-pitched one-note synth drone which he refers to as “the angels.” Nick Cohon, of Bay Area death metal band Cormorant, brought the doom by arranging the ascending guitar outro. It was so meaningful to collaborate with Alynda Segarra and to hear the song start to fly. Alynda’s voice is this expertly tuned muscle; when they sing, you feel everything.

Below, check out director Rett Rogers’ video for “Safe To Run”:

Safe To Run is out 4/21 on New West Records. Pre-order it here.